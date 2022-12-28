TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.31

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.31 and last traded at C$26.47, with a volume of 1087938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

