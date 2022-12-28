Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $904.58 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $904.58 million and approximately $200.99 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007892 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00027261 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007554 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,266,978,295 coins and its circulating supply is 5,970,847,278,457 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.