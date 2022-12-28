The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $143.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Allstate by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.79, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

