The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,968. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

