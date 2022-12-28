The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

