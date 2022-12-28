The Debt Box Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $688.06 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for about $19.04 or 0.00114696 BTC on popular exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $2.45 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $847.32 or 0.05101103 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00492564 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.73 or 0.29184685 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

