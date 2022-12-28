The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.2 %
ENSG stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $97.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group
In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
