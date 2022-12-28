The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

ENSG stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $97.42.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

