The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 158,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,585,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 288,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 245,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 280.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

GGZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 18,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

