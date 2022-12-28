The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:GSCT)

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
GSCT opened at GBX 144.84 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($1.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £777.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.49.
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
