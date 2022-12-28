The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $492.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $512.00 to $492.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.87% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GS opened at $341.97 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.43.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

