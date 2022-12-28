The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 1,512 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hershey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HSY traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.87. The company had a trading volume of 416,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,059. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $190.50 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

