The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
The New Germany Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 50.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
