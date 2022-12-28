The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.04

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 50.9% annually over the last three years.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

About The New Germany Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

