The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.18. 16,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,445. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

