The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $14.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Western Union has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.