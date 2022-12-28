ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 837,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.48% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

THMO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 264,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($3.15). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 102.61% and a negative return on equity of 290.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

