Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Times Neighborhood Price Performance

Times Neighborhood stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Times Neighborhood has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

