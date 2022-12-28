Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.
Times Neighborhood Price Performance
Times Neighborhood stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Times Neighborhood has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
Times Neighborhood Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Times Neighborhood (TNHDF)
