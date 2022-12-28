Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TYCMY stock traded up 1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 35.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755. Tingyi has a one year low of 27.19 and a one year high of 47.58.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.70 to $14.60 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.