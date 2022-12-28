Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.61

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.61 and last traded at $114.96, with a volume of 586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Toro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Toro by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.