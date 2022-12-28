TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.08

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.08 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.64 ($0.72), with a volume of 1796844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.18 ($0.71).

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of €1.00 ($1.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

