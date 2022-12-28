TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. 14,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $63.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

