Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Up 100.9% in December

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the November 30th total of 253,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock remained flat at $0.66 on Wednesday. 18,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.