Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Up 100.9% in December

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the November 30th total of 253,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock remained flat at $0.66 on Wednesday. 18,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.