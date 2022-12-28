Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 40,194 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 128% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,661 call options.

NLY stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 155,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

