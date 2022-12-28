Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 8,831,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 3,101,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £441,363.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

