TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.97.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

