Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 39,910 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.46.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

