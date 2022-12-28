Transform Wealth LLC Has $7.55 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $436.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.58 and a 200 day moving average of $367.65. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.