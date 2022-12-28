Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $405.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.51 and its 200-day moving average is $432.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

