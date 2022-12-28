Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.53 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

