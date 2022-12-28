Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure accounts for 1.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 131.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

