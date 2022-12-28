Trip.com Group (TCOM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM):

12/16/2022 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

12/16/2022 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $40.00.

12/15/2022 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2022 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00.

12/15/2022 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00.

12/5/2022 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2022 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. 5,984,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,242. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after buying an additional 2,696,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after buying an additional 2,681,164 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,993,000 after buying an additional 1,377,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 500.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,325,933 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripcom Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripcom Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.