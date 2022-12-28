TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Position Raised by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.27% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 2.6 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.69. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 822.27%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

