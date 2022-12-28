TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 62,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,582. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.