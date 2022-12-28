TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $151.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,775. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

