TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 519,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,086,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

