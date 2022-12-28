TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

