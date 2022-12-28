TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 23,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,630. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
