TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 66,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,601. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.