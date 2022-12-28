TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,276 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average is $166.28. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

