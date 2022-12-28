TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.49. 59,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

