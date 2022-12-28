TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.85. 604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

