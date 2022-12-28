Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,159,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $204,120.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $245,520.00.

Trupanion Stock Down 2.7 %

TRUP traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. 298,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $591,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Trupanion by 64.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

