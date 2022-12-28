Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Down 67.6% in December

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the November 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 68 ($0.82) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 14,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

