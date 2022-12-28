Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRQ stock remained flat at $31.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.08 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 33.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,429,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,649.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 587,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 565,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,097,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.