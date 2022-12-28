Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 347,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,152 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,238. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

