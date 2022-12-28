Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

QAI stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

