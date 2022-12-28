Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $167.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average is $171.72.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

