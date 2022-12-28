Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AON by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.48 and a 200-day moving average of $284.41. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

