Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.