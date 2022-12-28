Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $450,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARAP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $875,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.9 %

PARAP opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.