Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

